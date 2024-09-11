Adobe Previews Firefly Video Model

Adobe today previewed advancements to its generative artificial intelligence video capabilities, powered by the Adobe Firefly Video Model.

The Adobe Firefly Video Model will be integrated across Creative Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Adobe Express workflows.

Adobe's upcoming video capabilities are designed to empower film editors and video professionals to inspire their creative visions, fill gaps in their timelines, and add new elements to existing footage. The Firefly Video Model will extend Adobe's family of generative AI models, which already includes an Image Model, Vector Model, and Design Model. To date, Adobe Firefly has been used to generate over 12 billion images globally.

Text to Video capabilities include generating video from text prompts, accessing a wide variety of camera controls, such as angle, motion, and zoom to fine-tune videos and referencing images to generate B-Roll that seamlessly fills gaps in timelines.

Image to Video capabilities include bringing still shots or illustrations to life by transforming them into stunning live action clips.