Sprout Social Unveils Latest Social Customer Care Innovations
Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, has updated its platform and and strengthened partnerships and integrations with Salesforce and major social media networks.
The latest enhancements to Social Customer Care by Sprout Social include Associated Messages, giving marketing and customer care teams access to a full historical view of a case';s public and private messages, Message Intent Classification, which helps teams resolve the highest-priority messages first, automated case management, and upcoming AI capabilities within Salesforce Service Cloud.
New updates to Sprout's integration with Threads empowers companies to elevate their platform strategies by moderating and replying to Threads comments directly within Sprout's platform.
Sprout's latest and upcoming product updates include several AI advancements such as the following:
- Analyze by AI Assist, which offers executive summary insights for reporting widgets while offering curated analysis with AI.
- Conversation Breakdown Widget, which combines new data lenses like sentiment to give a view of active conversations and identify trends and insights faster.
- Comment Sentiment in Reports, which helps marketers understand how audiences respond to certain content through new positive/negative/neutral comment counts.
"Social is not just another marketing channel; it's now the number one non-traditional channel for customer service," said Erika Trautman, chief product officer of Sprout Social, in a statement. "Social engagement is the cornerstone of the business-to-consumer relationship and cascades through every aspect of a business. We understand this potential and are continuing to invest in product enhancements that enable teams to work smarter and faster so they can capitalize on every opportunity to delight customers and get the maximum return on their social investments."
