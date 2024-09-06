Salesforce Acquires Own
Salesforce has acquired Own Company, a provider of data protection and data management solutions, for approximately $1.9 billion.
The Own Data Platform provides data archiving, seeding, security, and analytics capabilities that help customers ensure the availability, compliance, and security of their mission-critical data.
By investing more deeply in pure cloud-native data protection solutions, Salesforce aims to accelerate the growth of its Platform Data Security, Privacy, and Compliance products. Own's capabilities will complement Salesforce's offerings, such as Salesforce Backup, Shield, and Data Mask.
"Data security has never been more critical, and Own's proven expertise and products will enhance our ability to offer robust data protection and management solutions to our customers," said Steve Fisher, president and general manager of Einstein 1 Platform and Unified Data Services at Salesforce, in a statement. "This proposed transaction underscores our commitment to providing secure, end-to-end solutions that protect our customers' most valuable data and navigate the shifting landscape of data security and compliance."
"We're excited to join forces with Salesforce, a company that shares our commitment to data resilience and security," said Sam Gutmann, Own's CEO, in a statement. "As digital transformation accelerates, our mission has expanded from preventing data loss in the cloud to helping customers protect their data, unlock business insights, and accelerate AI-driven innovation. Together with Salesforce, we'll deliver even greater value for our customers by driving innovation, securing data, and ensuring compliance in the world's most complex and highly regulated industries."