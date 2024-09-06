Salesforce Acquires Own

Salesforce has acquired Own Company, a provider of data protection and data management solutions, for approximately $1.9 billion.

The Own Data Platform provides data archiving, seeding, security, and analytics capabilities that help customers ensure the availability, compliance, and security of their mission-critical data.

By investing more deeply in pure cloud-native data protection solutions, Salesforce aims to accelerate the growth of its Platform Data Security, Privacy, and Compliance products. Own's capabilities will complement Salesforce's offerings, such as Salesforce Backup, Shield, and Data Mask.