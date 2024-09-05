Salesforce Launches Salesforce Foundations

Salesforce today introduced Salesforce Foundations, a set of Sales, Service, Marketing, Commerce, and Data Cloud features, as well as top apps on AppExchange, that are now available for sales or service customers to use within their existing Salesforce implementations.

Salesforce Foundations allows customers to access foundational, cross-department Salesforce features to build more connected customer experiences for a unified view of customers through Data Cloud, and can now ground AI in more contextualized customer data.

All Sales Cloud and/or Service Cloud customers will now receive foundational functionality across Sales, Service, Marketing, Commerce, Data Cloud, free trials of top partner apps, as well as a faster and easier-to-use interface with streamlined navigation, a customizable home screen, and a guided set-up experience. So now, Marketing, Commerce, and Data Cloud features like email campaigns, secure payment links, and targeted segmentation are included for all Sales or Service users.

Every feature offered in Salesforce Foundations is built on the core Agentforce platform and grounded in enterprise-wide data from Salesforce Data Cloud.

Salesforce Foundations helps companies do the following: