Salesforce Launches Salesforce Foundations
Salesforce today introduced Salesforce Foundations, a set of Sales, Service, Marketing, Commerce, and Data Cloud features, as well as top apps on AppExchange, that are now available for sales or service customers to use within their existing Salesforce implementations.
Salesforce Foundations allows customers to access foundational, cross-department Salesforce features to build more connected customer experiences for a unified view of customers through Data Cloud, and can now ground AI in more contextualized customer data.
All Sales Cloud and/or Service Cloud customers will now receive foundational functionality across Sales, Service, Marketing, Commerce, Data Cloud, free trials of top partner apps, as well as a faster and easier-to-use interface with streamlined navigation, a customizable home screen, and a guided set-up experience. So now, Marketing, Commerce, and Data Cloud features like email campaigns, secure payment links, and targeted segmentation are included for all Sales or Service users.
Every feature offered in Salesforce Foundations is built on the core Agentforce platform and grounded in enterprise-wide data from Salesforce Data Cloud.
Salesforce Foundations helps companies do the following:
- Drive more revenue with sales, service, and marketing teams working in one place: Sales users can now keep opportunities on track with insights into service cases. They can add relevant customers to marketing-created nurture campaigns.
- Turn quotes into cash faster: When a customer is ready to buy, sales users can now convert closed deals into payment with secure payment links generated directly from a quote or opportunity record. Sales can easily embed these payment links in an invoice or email without needing an external payment system.
- Add customers to marketing onboarding journeys and upsell customers thanks to access to sales quoting and secure commerce payment links.
- Personalize customer experiences with unified data: Data Cloud surfaces customer data created across applications within Salesforce or in disparate systems.
- Work faster with an updated user interface: Users can spend less time finding the apps they need with new left-hand navigation and plan their day quickly with an updated homepage, now featuring customizable, out-of-the-box home cards that provide a snapshot into a user's top priorities, like open cases, open opportunities, and recommended tasks.
- Extend with top partner apps with free trials of X apps on AppExchange. These Salesforce Foundations launch partner apps, including Webex by Cisco, Docusign, and RingCentral, bring document generation, contract management, collaboration, surveys, sales tools, telephony, and video conferencing.