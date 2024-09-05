CallRail Integrates with Typeform

CallRail, a lead and conversational intelligence platform provider, has integrated with Typeform's form-builder and conversational data collection platform.

This integration enables CallRail Form Tracking customers to unlock attribution and lead intelligence from Typeform form submissions into their aggregate CallRail dashboards and respond.

"For many businesses, lead forms are the lifeblood to acquire new customers," said Ryan Johnson, chief product officer of CallRail, in a statement. "Typeform is a favorite tool of small business leaders, and we're thrilled to equip them with the ability to combine the power of Typeform with CallRail. This integration will give mutual customers unprecedented insights into where their best leads come from, along with insights into the conversations generated from those leads assimilated across all communication channels."

"We're thrilled to connect our best-in-class form-building with CallRail's lead attribution and intelligence capabilities," said Aleks Bass, chief product officer of Typeform, in a statement. "This integration gives marketers the tools they need to drive better results from their forms and campaigns. It's a massive win for our joint customers."