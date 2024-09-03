Alepo Partners with FifthElement.ai on Virtual Sales Agent

Alepo Technologies, global provider of telecommunications billing, network services, and customer management, today launched Aly, an advanced conversational chat platform for lead generation, based on FifthElement.ai’s AI Virtual SDR platform. The aim of the platform is to boost revenue growth by converting website traffic into leads and generating a significant increase in high-quality prospects.

The AI Virtual SDR replicates and enhances the experience of interacting with a knowledgeable sales representative by providing relevant and concise product and solution information, qualifying interest, scheduling meetings, and intelligently guiding prospects through their customer journey. Fully integrated with Alepo's knowledgebase and Salesforce CRM, the Virtual SDR supports interactions in all global languages.