Alepo Partners with FifthElement.ai on Virtual Sales Agent
Alepo Technologies, global provider of telecommunications billing, network services, and customer management, today launched Aly, an advanced conversational chat platform for lead generation, based on FifthElement.ai’s AI Virtual SDR platform. The aim of the platform is to boost revenue growth by converting website traffic into leads and generating a significant increase in high-quality prospects.
The AI Virtual SDR replicates and enhances the experience of interacting with a knowledgeable sales representative by providing relevant and concise product and solution information, qualifying interest, scheduling meetings, and intelligently guiding prospects through their customer journey. Fully integrated with Alepo's knowledgebase and Salesforce CRM, the Virtual SDR supports interactions in all global languages.
"In today's hyper competitive business environment, innovative lead generation techniques are more crucial than ever," said Jonathan Garini, founder of FifthElement.ai, in a statement. "The AI Virtual SDR capitalizes on companies’ preexisting marketing efforts to uncover more leads from existing website inbound traffic. It identifies qualified buyers, engages with them and delivers contextual calls-to-action at just the right time, resulting in more high-quality leads."
"Our buyers are technically savvy and appreciate the nuanced responses that Aly provides," said Sunil Diaz, CEO of Alepo, in a statement. "The AI Virtual SDR has streamlined our sales process by creating leads, complete with detailed prospect interests, directly in Salesforce, enabling our sales team to have meaningful first interactions."