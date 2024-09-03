Bloomreach Builds on Discovery and Engagement Successes: The 2024 CRM Conversation Starters

Bloomreach for years has been fueling e-commerce personalization, enabling impactful, real-time customer interactions across critical channels like email to help companies reach more customers with the right content, at the right time. The company, which was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., offers marketing automation through Bloomreach Engagement, product discovery through Bloomreach Discovery, and content management through Bloomreach Content. The company has greatly expanded each of these products in just the past year and added quite a few new ones that have captured the attention of retailers, analysts, and the industry as a whole.

To bolster Bloomreach Engagement, its marketing automation software for building and personalizing email campaigns, SMS messaging, mobile app experiences, and other marketing channels, Bloomreach in September added In-App Content Blocks, a feature that allows marketers to embed personalized content into mobile apps in real time without disrupting the customer’s scrolling experience. It allows for a more organic way to incorporate product recommendations or promotions based on customer data and preferences.

In May, Bloomreach launched Omniconnect for companies to integrate third-party platform data, such as customer support ticket data, past purchase and payment data, loyalty program member activities, and bookings, directly into Bloomreach Engagement.

Also new to Engagement were integrations with TikTok; the Talon.One Promotion Engine to build more targeted audiences, further personalize recommendations and promotions, and develop stronger loyalty features; and several hospitality software systems that manage bookings and reservations, enabling marketers to enrich customer profiles with a more complete view of the guest experience and personalize experiences with tailored content and campaigns.

In addition, Bloomreach enhanced Discovery—its product discovery software that uses artificial intelligence to provide more relevant search results and product recommendations—several times throughout the year. This started in September with the addition of AI-driven, behavior-based merchandising functionality that enables users to merchandise based on behavioral or demographic attributes, such as hobbies, shopping habits, or style preferences; and new capabilities for group merchandising, SKU searchability, and facet enhancements. Bloomreach updated Discovery again in November with algorithm weight customization, generative AI precision, and visual search, helping companies improve search relevance while maintaining control and the flexibility to customize e-commerce experiences that align with the unique needs of their buyers.

And in April, it added visual recommendations, “More Like This” and “Frequently Bought Together” recommendation algorithms, and a revamped performance analytics dashboard. At the same time, it also added Google’s Gemini models and Vertex AI platform to its own Loomi AI engine to improve Discovery’s search and recommendation results.

Loomi also got several overhauls during the year. The largest enhancements came in June with the release of AutoSegments, which transforms campaign personalization and uncovers new revenue opportunities; Loomi Analytics Assistant, with a conversational interface to help marketers analyze customer metrics, tap into real-time insights, and generate reports; Weblayer Variant Generator for personalized onsite banners; Loomi Search+, which combines Loomi AI and Vertex AI from Google Cloud to deliver results for longer or more niche search queries; AI Studio, which empowers merchandisers to customize and refine Bloomreach search ranking algorithms or even incorporate their own models; Visual Search, allowing shoppers to upload images instead of typing queries into a search bar; and full support for 33 languages.

Bloomreach Content, the company’s headless content management system for websites, was enhanced due to new partnerships with SCAYLE and Spryker. And the Clarity generative AI conversational shopping feature Bloomreach launched in August 2023 also got an upgrade. In January, Bloomreach acquired Radiance Commerce to add conversational capabilities to Clarity.

And to expand the reach of the many solutions across its technology stack, Bloomreach made many of them available in the Google Cloud, Marketplace, Salesforce App Exchange, Astound Commerce’s Launch360 accelerator, and a few other tech marketplaces

“Bloomreach’s Discovery and Content solutions are market-leading and fuel great outcomes for many of Astound’s clients,” Vanessa Cartwright, CEO of Americas at Astound Commerce, said in a statement.