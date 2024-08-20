SurveyMonkey Integrates with PayPal
SurveyMonkey, a provider of online surveys and forms, is now integrated with PayPal, allowing SurveyMonkey users to collect payments through PayPal.
Users can also export orders to Google Sheets or Excel, add customers to mailing lists with MailChimp, move customers to a CRM like Salesforce or Hubspot, analyze order data in Tableau, and much more.
"We are thrilled to pair our best-in-class forms with a payment provider as trusted as PayPal," said Samuel Bakouch, senior vice president of product management at SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "This integration makes our offering even stronger, extending another flexible, easy-to-set-up, and trustworthy option for businesses of all types to collect payments."
