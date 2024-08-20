SurveyMonkey Integrates with PayPal

SurveyMonkey, a provider of online surveys and forms, is now integrated with PayPal, allowing SurveyMonkey users to collect payments through PayPal.

Users can also export orders to Google Sheets or Excel, add customers to mailing lists with MailChimp, move customers to a CRM like Salesforce or Hubspot, analyze order data in Tableau, and much more.