Certinia Drops Summer 2024 Release

Certinia today launched its Summer 2024 Release with enhanced features to help customers achieve enterprise-level scalability, drive new efficiencies across their professional services and customer success organizations, and unlock tangible benefits with artificial intelligence.

This release significantly enhances Certinia's Customer Success (CS) Cloud capabilities, including optimizing team productivity, improving customer health monitoring, and ensuring seamless value tracking.

The new editable Success Tracker allows customer success managers to plan and review success by editing tasks, dates, resources, and statuses. Additionally, the Activity Tracker supports centralized creation and editing of customer insights by anyone engaging with customers. These enhancements accompany improved usability for creating playbooks, using Task Boards, and filtering.

The new Account Health Score, tailored to each customer segment, acts as a heat map, helping teams prioritize and act based on data signals. With capabilities for account segmentation and automated action triggers, CSMs can set up metrics that reflect each segment's unique characteristics and proactively trigger interventions.

CS Cloud also now captures customer objectives and key performance indicators from the sales cycle through adoption and beyond.

Certinia also unveiled generative AI functionality leveraging Salesforce Einstein Copilot in the Summer 2024 release, offering the first PS Cloud Actions for early adopter customers. Copilot Actions for Services CPQ provides hyper-personalization for scoping estimates, using account and delivery data to offer a unified view of the client, their requirements, and goals to generate project scopes. This accelerates the process of creating estimates and statements of work