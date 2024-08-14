AdLib Media Group and Jounce Media Partner
AdLib Media Group, a provider of a demand-side advertising solution, is partnering with Jounce Media, a programmatic supply chain management provider, to automatically block all made-for-advertising traffic within the AdLib DSP platform.
This partnership seeks to help advertisers eliminate low-quality publishers and their negative impact on campaign performance and brand reputation from all of their programmatic campaigns across all channels. Jounce Media's solution uses advanced website analysis and domain tracking to identify and block MFA sites.
"This partnership underscores AdLib's commitment to empowering all AdLib clients with frictionless access to the industry's most innovative and powerful partners and solutions," said Mike Hauptman, founder and CEO of AdLib, in a statement. "MFA websites are a growing threat to advertiser success. By integrating Jounce Media's industry-leading MFA detection technology, we can safeguard client campaigns against wasted media investment and time spent on a never-ending process of manually finding and excluding new MFA sites."
"We're thrilled to partner with AdLib Media Group to safeguard their clients from the inefficiencies of MFA websites," said Chris Kane, president of Jounce Media, in a statement. "By proactively blocking this low-quality traffic, AdLib ensures media investments are always deployed to genuine publishers that have a proven ability to influence consumer purchase decisions."
AdLib Partners with Airtory
05 Jun 2024
AdLib Media Group and Airtory partner to streamline rich media and connected TV ad creation.
AdLib Partners with Kargo
29 May 2024
Together AdLib and Kargo are enabling high-impact ad creation and deployment.
AdLib Integrates with Infillion
15 Feb 2024
AdLib Media Group integrates with Infillion's portfolio, scaling reach and streamlining workflows for programmatic advertisers.