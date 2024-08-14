AdLib Media Group and Jounce Media Partner

AdLib Media Group, a provider of a demand-side advertising solution, is partnering with Jounce Media, a programmatic supply chain management provider, to automatically block all made-for-advertising traffic within the AdLib DSP platform.

This partnership seeks to help advertisers eliminate low-quality publishers and their negative impact on campaign performance and brand reputation from all of their programmatic campaigns across all channels. Jounce Media's solution uses advanced website analysis and domain tracking to identify and block MFA sites.