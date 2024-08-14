Experian Acquires Behavioral Analytics Provider NeuroID

Experian, a data and technology company, has acquired NeuroID, a behavioral analytics solutions provider, amplifying its fraud risk suite by providing a new layer of insight into digital behavioral signals and analytics observed for both new and returning users throughout the customer lifecycle, including account openings, logins and transactions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NeuroID's behavioral analytics solutions are available now through CrossCore on the Experian Ascend Technology Platform as a key fraud-detection capability.