Experian Acquires Behavioral Analytics Provider NeuroID
Experian, a data and technology company, has acquired NeuroID, a behavioral analytics solutions provider, amplifying its fraud risk suite by providing a new layer of insight into digital behavioral signals and analytics observed for both new and returning users throughout the customer lifecycle, including account openings, logins and transactions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
NeuroID's behavioral analytics solutions are available now through CrossCore on the Experian Ascend Technology Platform as a key fraud-detection capability.
"Our acquisition of NeuroID highlights our commitment to provide our clients with world-class data, analytics, and insights to prevent fraud. Together with NeuroID, we're excited to build new blended offerings that detect risk but also empower businesses to confidently navigate the online landscape and trust in their transactions," said Robert Boxberger, president of Experian's North American identity and fraud business, in a statement. "In today's highly competitive and digital-first world, the use of behavioral analytics is now vital for innovating for the future of fighting fraud."
"We are in a new era of fraud driven by AI. Companies are under immense pressure to rapidly innovate and advance their approach to fighting fraud. NeuroID unlocks a new view into a user's riskiness based on behavioral interactions," said Jack Alton, CEO of NeuroID, in a statement. "This view arms companies with a proactive, first line of defense to detect sophisticated fraud rings and bot attacks. By joining forces with Experian, we're looking forward to helping companies confidently navigate this new era with solutions that enable more secure and frictionless experiences."
