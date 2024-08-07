Qualtrics Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for Conversational Analytics
Qualtrics has achieved FedRAMP moderate authorization for its full suite of artificial intelligence-powered conversational analytics and natural language processing (NLP) technologies available in XM Discover, enabling federal government agencies to access Qualtrics' technology to understand people's experiences with their services.
With this certification, federal agencies can use Qualtrics to capture structured and unstructured customer feedback, including call center conversations, chat, social media posts, reviews, and surveys, while complying with security and risk assessment requirements for cloud technologies.
"Federal agencies demand robust, secure, and scalable solutions to manage their extensive sensitive data. Achieving FedRAMP status is a significant milestone for Qualtrics conversational analytics, enabling federal agencies to harness the full potential of Qualtrics' insights and AI-based unstructured data analytics with confidence," said Matt Chong, vice president of Qualtrics Federal, in a statement. "In alignment with the federal executive order on transforming federal customer experience and service delivery, Qualtrics excels in listening, understanding, and taking action based on customer feedback."
