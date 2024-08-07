Qualtrics Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for Conversational Analytics

Qualtrics has achieved FedRAMP moderate authorization for its full suite of artificial intelligence-powered conversational analytics and natural language processing (NLP) technologies available in XM Discover, enabling federal government agencies to access Qualtrics' technology to understand people's experiences with their services.

With this certification, federal agencies can use Qualtrics to capture structured and unstructured customer feedback, including call center conversations, chat, social media posts, reviews, and surveys, while complying with security and risk assessment requirements for cloud technologies.