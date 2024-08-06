Salesforce Adds AI and Data Tools to Nonprofit Cloud

Salesforce has added artificial intelligence and data capabilities for Nonprofit Cloud to help organizations improve efficiency, personalize donor engagement, and increase funding.

New capabilities include AI tools that generate personalized gift proposals and succinct summaries of program success, grants, donor histories, and more.

Salesforce also announced Data Cloud for Nonprofits to unify and harmonize data for a complete view of donors, volunteers, and program participants.

The full list of new features includes the following:

Fundraising Gift Proposals, which uses generative AI to create personalized gift proposals, grounded in donor data, such as causes and programs donors have supported in the past, their personal interests, and past interactions with the organization.

Program Summaries that use program data, like descriptions and attendance, to generate program performance summaries that can be added to impact reports.

Major Donor Engagement Summary that provides a summary of key donor information.

Grantmaking Summaries for Grant Application for Board Review and for Funding Awards.

Notes Summaries that summarize conversations and interactions with stakeholders, including their preferences, history, and recent engagements.

Data Cloud for Nonprofits, which brings together structured and unstructured data into a common model for a complete view of every stakeholder, including donors, volunteers, and program participants.