Box and Slack Expand Partnership with the Launch of Box AI in Slack

Box and Slack have expanded their partnership, allowing joint customers to access unlimited Box AI queries directly in Slack. The companies also announced several joint enhancements to the integration, including dynamic and secure file previews of Box files in Slack, improved workflow automation across the two platforms, and more.

"Enterprises today recognize the potential of AI to unleash valuable insights that are trapped inside their content," said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box, in a statement. "Thousands of customers including Elf Cosmetics, Mast-Jägermeister, and Wasserman Media already leverage Box and Slack together, making it easy to share and collaborate on documents across both platforms while maintaining a single, secure source of truth for content. With this expanded partnership, we are bringing that same level of interoperability and cross-platform ease of use to the world of AI. Now, whether you are working on customer presentations, legal contracts, a budget spreadsheet, or any other file, you can leverage Box AI to get insights and answers without ever leaving your Slack environment. It's never been easier to apply secure, enterprise-grade AI to your work." "The world's largest and most complex enterprises rely on Slack to bring their people, projects, data, knowledge, and culture together in one conversational interface, and now with Box AI, companies can intelligently surface insights from their most critical business content right in the flow of work," said Denise Dresser, CEO of Slack, in a statement. "Slack's improved interoperability with Box makes it easy for enterprises to unify files from across their organization and then take action that accelerates their most important business outcomes. Our integration with Box is a perfect example of how companies are using Slack as their AI-powered work operating system for the next generation of AI agents and applications."

Slack's conversational interface and extensible platform, with more than 2,600 third-party applications, allow employees to connect business processes in the context of their work. Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud, powered by AI and integrated in Slack,enables users to engage with and search their enterprise content in the flow of work.

By bringing Box AI to Slack, Box's Enterprise Plus customers can now ask unlimited AI queries and surface key insights from Box files sent directly in Slack channels and threads.

With Box AI functionality in the Slack integration:

Marketing teams can use Box AI to extract the key insights from in-depth market analysis reports in Slack channels and share them with the team in seconds.

Sales teams can use Box AI to highlight changes to customer presentations shared in Slack.

Legal teams can ask Box AI to identify the key clauses, terms, and obligations from contracts shared in Slack.

Operations teams can ask Box AI to extract and share key takeaways from budget update files posted in Slack.

HR teams can leverage Box AI to summarize employee engagement survey results shared in Slack channels.

Additional new features and capabilities include the following: