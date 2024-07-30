SurveyMonkey Launches SurveyMonkey for CX

SurveyMonkey today launched SurveyMonkey for CX, an all-in-one solution for companies to listen to customers and improve their experiences.

<p">SurveyMonkey for CX leverages the SurveyMonkey Enterprise platform, which includes single sign-on, data encryption, access controls, and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant features to safeguard customers' sensitive data.

SurveyMonkey for CX enables users to do the following:

Use artificial intelligence, including GPT-powered capabilities included in SurveyMonkey Genius, to craft surveys and surface the most significant and actionable insights in minutes.

Track the most common customer experience metrics, including customer satisfaction, Net Promoter, and customer effort scores.

Capture feedback across email, web, SMS, social media, and in-app.

Benefit from more than 200 integrations spanning analytics platforms, CRMs, collaboration tools, and more to couple customer feedback data with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and beyond.