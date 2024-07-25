ServiceNow Partners with Boomi

ServiceNow and Boomi, a provider of intelligent integration and automation, are partnering to elevate customer experiences through artificial intelligence-powered self-service.

As part of the alliance, Boomi will use ServiceNow App Engine to deliver streamlined customer support and improved self-service. ServiceNow will also integrate Boomi's Application Programming Interface (API) Management (APIM) capabilities with Automation Engine for complete visibility and enhanced governance.

Through ServiceNow's unified platform, Boomi will help eliminate silos and simplify internal processes to drive collaboration through intelligent automation. Boomi will also use ServiceNow's App Engine to build workflows into its Master Data Hub, its cloud-native data management platform.