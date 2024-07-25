ServiceNow Partners with Boomi
ServiceNow and Boomi, a provider of intelligent integration and automation, are partnering to elevate customer experiences through artificial intelligence-powered self-service.
As part of the alliance, Boomi will use ServiceNow App Engine to deliver streamlined customer support and improved self-service. ServiceNow will also integrate Boomi's Application Programming Interface (API) Management (APIM) capabilities with Automation Engine for complete visibility and enhanced governance.
Through ServiceNow's unified platform, Boomi will help eliminate silos and simplify internal processes to drive collaboration through intelligent automation. Boomi will also use ServiceNow's App Engine to build workflows into its Master Data Hub, its cloud-native data management platform.
"As customer expectations evolve, businesses require simple, agile, and easy-to-use solutions to meet those needs," said Paul Fipps, president of global industries and strategic growth at ServiceNow, in a statement. "We're thrilled to be working with Boomi to help them revolutionize their customer experience with the Now Platform and to collaborate on innovations that will advance business automation. By combining Boomi's industry-leading API Management with ServiceNow's suite of intelligent automation solutions, we're also bringing an even more robust toolset to creators and app developers."
"Simplifying and streamlining complex business processes is at the core of what Boomi aims to achieve for our customers," said Steve Lucas, CEO of Boomi, in a statement. "By integrating our intelligent Integration and Data Hub platform with ServiceNow's powerful automation solutions, we're able to deliver self-service workflows, eliminate silos, enhance collaboration, and drive operational efficiency. This collaboration not only empowers Boomi and ServiceNow customers to harness the full potential of AI and automation but also sets the stage for a new era of seamless, personalized business transformation, all built on reliable and trusted data."