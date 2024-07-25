Superhuman Launches Superhuman for Sales

Superhuman, providers of an email app, today launched Superhuman for Sales, with collaborative workflows, artificial intelligence tools, and more.

With Superhuman for Sales, users can comment directly on emails and share a live view of the email, including past and future messages, on the same conversation with teammates, who can then review and comment with full context. As they progress, they can update HubSpot and Salesforce records without leaving Superhuman, even for custom properties and custom fields, and keep managers informed without ever losing flow.

Among the features in Superhuman for Sales are the following: