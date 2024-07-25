Superhuman Launches Superhuman for Sales
Superhuman, providers of an email app, today launched Superhuman for Sales, with collaborative workflows, artificial intelligence tools, and more.
With Superhuman for Sales, users can comment directly on emails and share a live view of the email, including past and future messages, on the same conversation with teammates, who can then review and comment with full context. As they progress, they can update HubSpot and Salesforce records without leaving Superhuman, even for custom properties and custom fields, and keep managers informed without ever losing flow.
Among the features in Superhuman for Sales are the following:
- Smart Send, which delivers email when it is most likely to be opened.
- Recent Opens, to see a real-time feed of people opening emails.
- Write with AI, allowing users to jot down a few phrases and Superhuman AI will turn them into a fully written email, matching the voice and tone in the emails already sent.
- Share Availability, to book meetings and insert direct booking links into email.
- Shared Conversations and Threads, to share live views of email conversations with team members, whether they're Superhuman users or not. They can then follow along and comment without having to BCC or forward long threads.