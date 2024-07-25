ServiceNow Acquires Raytion

ServiceNow has acquired Raytion to enhance the generative artificial intelligence-powered search and knowledge management capabilities on the Now Platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With Raytion technology combined with ServiceNow AI Search, users can find the answers they require without having to know exactly where the information is located. Raytion's technology will integrate secure access to information from enterprise data sources and allow ServiceNow's AI Search to provide users with an intelligent search experience and the information they need, all from a single entry point. This includes data within ServiceNow and from third-party systems.