ServiceNow Acquires Raytion
ServiceNow has acquired Raytion to enhance the generative artificial intelligence-powered search and knowledge management capabilities on the Now Platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With Raytion technology combined with ServiceNow AI Search, users can find the answers they require without having to know exactly where the information is located. Raytion's technology will integrate secure access to information from enterprise data sources and allow ServiceNow's AI Search to provide users with an intelligent search experience and the information they need, all from a single entry point. This includes data within ServiceNow and from third-party systems.
"ServiceNow is accelerating work, uniting fragmented data into a single, intelligent platform that helps customers access and share knowledge across their organizations," said Jon Sigler, senior vice president of platform and AI at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Raytion's information retrieval technology will set us apart by making relevant data sources searchable so everyone—employees, customers, and agents—get the answers they need, when they need them."
"Enriching genAI with the specific up-to-date information an employee has access to across all relevant data sources makes not only business processes smarter but the whole enterprise," said Valentin Richter, founder and CEO of Raytion, in a statement. "The combination of ServiceNow's single platform with Raytion's secure enterprise data integration technology gives businesses a competitive advantage, allowing employees to solve problems and take informed action faster. We're bringing together business-critical information with intelligent genAI-powered search and reliable data retrieval, all in one place."