Infogain Acquires Impaqtive
Infogain, a digital customer experience engineering company, has acquired Impaqtive, a Salesforce consulting services firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Impaqtive's expertise in Salesforce multi-cloud implementations and platforms, Salesforce accelerators, and certified team, coupled with Infogain's CX design and platform engineering capabilities will enable the combined business to help customers lead the digital economy by delivering best-in-class customer experience solutions.
"The acquisition of Salesforce Summit Partner Impaqtive will help Infogain activate AI for its customers, maximizing their returns from the Salesforce platform. We are thrilled to welcome Impaqtive and its leadership team to the Infogain family," Dinesh Venugopal, CEO of Infogain ;said in a statement.
"This deal propels us forward by providing opportunities to offer our innovative strengths to Infogain's large and valued client base. The acquisition is a testament to our joint vision, and we are excited about being part of Infogain's future growth trajectory," said Praveen Desai, co-founder and CEO of Impaqtive, in a statement.