Infogain Acquires Impaqtive

Infogain, a digital customer experience engineering company, has acquired Impaqtive, a Salesforce consulting services firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Impaqtive's expertise in Salesforce multi-cloud implementations and platforms, Salesforce accelerators, and certified team, coupled with Infogain's CX design and platform engineering capabilities will enable the combined business to help customers lead the digital economy by delivering best-in-class customer experience solutions.