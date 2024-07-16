Forwrd.ai Acquires LoudnClear.ai
Forwrd.ai, providers of a data-science automation platform for revenue operations leaders, has acquired LoudnClear.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence platforms for customer service teams, adding data enrichment capabilities that unlock new customer signals to fuel its predictive models to support customer success and support use-cases. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With the acquisition, Forwrd.ai adds integrations to customer support platforms such as Salesforce Service Cloud, Zendesk, Intercom, and others. Using LoudnClear.ai's technology, Forwrd.ai will allow RevOps executives to build no-code models that connect the dots between marketing, sales, and support data and patterns.
"Our technology enables RevOps leaders to create and deploy predictive models seamlessly without depending on data science teams to drive operational efficiency and proactive business strategies," said Kobi Stok, CEO and founder of Forwrd.ai, in a statement.
"We are extremely proud to join Forwrd.ai's team. The acquisition will allow LoudnClear.ai to continue building on its vision of enabling revenue operations and business teams to easily analyze unstructured data and better understand customer sentiment using [natural language processing, machine learning, and AI," said Shaked Izrael, CEO and co-founder of LoudnClear.ai, in a statement.