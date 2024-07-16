Forwrd.ai Acquires LoudnClear.ai

Forwrd.ai, providers of a data-science automation platform for revenue operations leaders, has acquired LoudnClear.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence platforms for customer service teams, adding data enrichment capabilities that unlock new customer signals to fuel its predictive models to support customer success and support use-cases. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Forwrd.ai adds integrations to customer support platforms such as Salesforce Service Cloud, Zendesk, Intercom, and others. Using LoudnClear.ai's technology, Forwrd.ai will allow RevOps executives to build no-code models that connect the dots between marketing, sales, and support data and patterns.