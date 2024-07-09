Sinch Launches Omnichannel Connector on Salesforce AppExchange
Sinch, a customer communications technology provider, has introduced the Sinch Omnichannel Connector on Salesforce AppExchange, offering Salesforce Marketing Cloud customers advanced one-way and two-way messaging capabilities.
The Sinch Omnichannel Connector integrates with the Salesforce ecosystem and expands the reach of Salesforce Marketing Cloud with a suite of omnichannel messaging capabilities. Businesses can now connect with customers through one-way and two-way messaging across 13 channels, including platforms like RCS, Kakao Talk, Viper, and Instagram. This expands Salesforce's native channels of SMS, MMS, email, WhatsApp, and LINE.
"With the Sinch Omnichannel Connector, businesses can enhance their customer communications, personalize engagements, and maximize the return on their marketing investments," said Jonathan Campbell, senior director of messaging products at Sinch, in a statement. "Salesforce Marketing Cloud users can now leverage a broader spectrum of messaging channels through Sinch, beyond those directly supported by Salesforce, to optimize their marketing strategies and elevate customer engagement."
