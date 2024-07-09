Sinch Launches Omnichannel Connector on Salesforce AppExchange

Sinch, a customer communications technology provider, has introduced the Sinch Omnichannel Connector on Salesforce AppExchange, offering Salesforce Marketing Cloud customers advanced one-way and two-way messaging capabilities.

The Sinch Omnichannel Connector integrates with the Salesforce ecosystem and expands the reach of Salesforce Marketing Cloud with a suite of omnichannel messaging capabilities. Businesses can now connect with customers through one-way and two-way messaging across 13 channels, including platforms like RCS, Kakao Talk, Viper, and Instagram. This expands Salesforce's native channels of SMS, MMS, email, WhatsApp, and LINE.