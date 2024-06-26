Demandbase Integrates with Gong

Demandbase has launched an integration wit Gong, a provider of revenue intelligence, enabling sellers to create targeted people lists with Demandbase data that can be added directly into flows in Gong Engage, Gong's AI-powered sales engagement solution.

"Our goal is to bring the power of Demandbase data, insights and actions directly into the flow of work for advertisers, marketers and sellers," said Michael Wilczak, chief strategy and development officer of Demandbase, in a statement. "This integration with Gong surfaces relevant contact and account intelligence right in Gong Engage to make it easy for salespeople to sync and add contacts to Gong. There's a lot for our joint customers to get excited about, and we look forward to sharing more soon."

Gong Engage is a full-cycle sales engagement solution for creating, managing, and converting pipeline, providing sellers with a single view of their company's history with an account and AI-powered recommendations for critical tasks to action based on the context of customer interactions.

With Demandbase's B2B account-based platform, today's launch is aimed at making it even easier for Gong Engage users to access the account and contact information they need in one place. Sellers will be able to search Demandbase's entire third-party company and contact database, get a clearer picture of overall account and contact engagement, set up Connections, and more. Marketers will gain a new channel for integrated campaigns that include sellers' workflows.