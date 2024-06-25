Salesforce Adds to MuleSoft
Salesforce today at its MuleSoft Connect:AI event introduced two innovations for end-to-end artificial intelligence integration and future-proofing AI experiences.
The innovations include the following:
- The open beta for AsyncAPI support in Anypoint Platform, allowing businesses to take advantage of event-driven architectures (EDA) and build end-to-end, event-driven integrations and power improved customer experiences. These include real-time recommendations, predictive maintenance, dynamic pricing, and real-time fraud detection.
- AI-powered composability, which helps developers and business teams integrate AI into their applications and workflows via building blocks. With MuleSoft's AI-powered composability solutions, companies can build a future-ready foundation, gain efficiencies with intelligent tooling, secure AI-powered experiences and power AI Agent actions.