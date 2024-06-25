Conga Launches Contract Lifecycle Management Offerings on its Conga Platform

Conga today added a contract lifecycle management (CLM) offering independent of Salesforce to its lineup. The artificial intelligence-enhanced solution is available on the Conga Platform and can integrate with any CRM, enterprise resource planning, or procurement platform.

Conga's CLM includes new AI models extract text and data from contracts and tables and Conga's AI-enabled drag-and-drop bulk document import capabilities. Other features include the following:

Pre-defined workflows, approval processes, and templates;

Greater accuracy and ability to handle larger volumes of contracts using AI;

New large language models (LLMs);

Risk scoring and suggestions to mitigate risk before or after signing when preparing to renegotiate; and

AI that adapts to each customer's business as it evolves based on their actions.