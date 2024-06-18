Salesloft Adds Buyer Signal-Based Selling Capabilities

Salesloft today introduced artificial intelligence-powered signal-based selling capabilities that can ingest recommended content from Drift, customers' own systems, and third-party systems for more tailored buying experiences.

"Salesloft Rhythm has been capturing signals from across our partner ecosystem and prioritizing actions for sellers since its launch in June 2023. These new AI capabilities give our customers the ability to act on the buyers' digital footprint, not just with the signal but with recommended content that comes along with the signal. This helps customers deliver a more targeted and relevant buyer experience," said Ellie Fields, chief product and engineering officer of Salesloft, in a statement. "In addition, we've seen a lot of excitement over customers' ability to connect to proprietary data to create custom workflows, such as using signals from business intelligence apps to trigger upsell and cross-sell workflows. Salesloft is the only provider who can orchestrate signals to insights, insights to action, and actions to outcomes across a customer's entire revenue tech stack, and all from a single platform."

Buyer signals coming from the partner ecosystem include buyer intent signals from G2 and engagement with content through Highspot or Seismic. Signals generated by first-party data coming from Drift include web page views, video views, and chatbot conversations.

Once buyer signals are captured, they are analyzed and prioritized as actions in seller workflows by Salesloft Conductor AI. Sellers can act on them by automatically creating individualized follow-ups based on each buyer's activities and interests, roles, and companies. In addition, with AI-generated emails in Cadences, Salesloft creates emails.

When high-intent leads or anonymous visitors from high-intent accounts interact with Drift Bionic Chatbots or any Drift-enabled website or email content, the following play is set into motion:

Engagement data and insights are analyzed by Conductor AI and prioritized as an action in the Rhythm workflow

Information about when a chat happened and what was discussed is surfaced, helping revenue teams understand what matters to their prospects

A generative AI driven pre-populated email appears directly in the seller's workflow, enabling individualized messaging and saving valuable time for sellers.

Salesloft's expanded partner ecosystem for buyer signals powered by Rhythm integration includes Seismic, G2, Highspot, UserGems, LeanData, Vidyard, Reachdesk, Equilar, Showpad, B2Brain, trumpet, and Influ2.