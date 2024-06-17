Salesforce Introduces Revenue Lifecycle Management
Salesforce today announced new capabilities for Revenue Lifecycle Management that allow businesses to scale and automate the entire quote-to-cash sales process on a unified platform for sales, finance, and legal teams.
Built natively on the Einstein 1 Platform, Revenue Lifecycle Management provides an artificial intelligence-guided quoting experience for direct sellers, while empowering businesses to expand their reach across distribution channels and revenue models.
A flexible metadata model allows businesses to deploy the precise product capabilities they need, empowering them to automate processes anywhere they transact, including third-party integrations. Capabilities include product catalog management, price management, transaction management configure/price/quote, contract lifecycle management, and dynamic revenue orchestration.
"As revenue lifecycle management grows as a business imperative, we are helping customers transform their seller experiences and monetization strategies with consumption and hybrid models that are deployable across direct, indirect, and self-service channels," said Meredith Schmit, executive vice president and general manager of Revenue Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement.