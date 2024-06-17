Salesforce Introduces Revenue Lifecycle Management

Salesforce today announced new capabilities for Revenue Lifecycle Management that allow businesses to scale and automate the entire quote-to-cash sales process on a unified platform for sales, finance, and legal teams.

Built natively on the Einstein 1 Platform, Revenue Lifecycle Management provides an artificial intelligence-guided quoting experience for direct sellers, while empowering businesses to expand their reach across distribution channels and revenue models.

A flexible metadata model allows businesses to deploy the precise product capabilities they need, empowering them to automate processes anywhere they transact, including third-party integrations. Capabilities include product catalog management, price management, transaction management configure/price/quote, contract lifecycle management, and dynamic revenue orchestration.