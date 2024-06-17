Alchemer Launches Pulse for Text Feedback
Alchemer, a provider of customer feedback management and enterprise experience technology, today released Alchemer Pulse to enable businesses to analyze open text feedback from customers.
Alchemer Pulse brings together free-form customer feedback from multiple sources, including surveys, reviews, ratings from the App Store and Google Play, social media, and support tickets to quickly identify and quantify consistent themes. Using large language models (LLMs) and purpose-built artificial intelligence, Pulse analyzes responses in real time and presents results in streamlined dashboards with granular insights.
Alchemer makes this possible through a strategic partnership with Chattermill.
"Whether it's from review sites, comments in surveys, or social posts, understanding unstructured customer feedback is difficult because of the volume, complexity, and nature of the data," said David Roberts, CEO of Alchemer, in a statement. "Alchemer Pulse takes the noise and turns it into very clear, understandable signals that, when acted upon, drive meaningful business results."