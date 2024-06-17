Alchemer Launches Pulse for Text Feedback

Alchemer, a provider of customer feedback management and enterprise experience technology, today released Alchemer Pulse to enable businesses to analyze open text feedback from customers.

Alchemer Pulse brings together free-form customer feedback from multiple sources, including surveys, reviews, ratings from the App Store and Google Play, social media, and support tickets to quickly identify and quantify consistent themes. Using large language models (LLMs) and purpose-built artificial intelligence, Pulse analyzes responses in real time and presents results in streamlined dashboards with granular insights.

Alchemer makes this possible through a strategic partnership with Chattermill.