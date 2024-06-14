HG Insights Integrates with HubSpot

HG Insights has launched the HubSpot Connector, an integration that syncs technology insights to HubSpot CRM co sellers and marketers can understand their target companies with the necessary context.

"HG Insights is at the forefront of enabling customers to accelerate revenue through data and AI-driven insights. At their request, we have developed an integration with HubSpot so they can leverage HG Insights across platforms. With the HubSpot Connector, connecting and leveraging our robust data with your existing tech stack has never been easier. This new integration is just one of the many exciting plans for growth and development coming to fruition as we invest in our platform, expand our product offerings, and explore new solutions to better serve your go-to-market needs," said Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights, in a statement. "HubSpot is a leading CRM solution trusted by many HG customers. Integrating actionable insights from the HG Platform directly into HubSpot workflows empowers companies to provide seamless access to our market-leading Technology Intelligence. This integration enables sellers and marketers to work smarter and faster while continuing our focus to empower our customers to make better business decisions," added Gary Cottrell, general manager and chief product officer of HG Insights, in a statement.

The HubSpot Connector automates the task of adding rich intelligence to companies in HubSpot. Customers can use their synced data with both the HubSpot Sales Hub and HubSpot Marketing Hub.

Connecting HG Platform with HubSpot allows users to do the following

Create and segment account lists tailored to go-to-market motions;

Target the right prospects early in their buyer journey with intelligence on their technology profiles; and

Launch marketing campaigns to dynamic audiences.

Key features include the following:

Detailed technology installs: Product installs with country-level specificity and verification dates;

Company insights for more than 4 million entities,and 20,000 products, for their HubSpot company profiles;

Flexible product selection: Based on their ideal customer profiles, users can select the products that interest them to evaluate companies' propensity to buy;

Cross-functional alignment across both marketing and sales; and

Automatic data refresh and enrichment with a nightly sync between HG's data and HubSpot CRM.

"Sales and marketing professionals today are overwhelmed with the number of tools at their disposal. By connecting the HG Insights Platform to their HubSpot, teams can work off the same set of data without ever having to leave HubSpot, so they can spend more time talking to their target companies, running campaigns, and building their pipelines," said Darcy Moss, vice president of product marketing at HubSpot, in a statement.

HG's integration suite also includes native integrations with LinkedIn Campaign Manager and Salesforce.