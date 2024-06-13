Movable Ink Expands Da Vinci with Creative IQ, Messaging IQ, and Performance IQ

Movable Ink, providers of a personalized content platform, has enhanced Da Vinci, its AI-native personalization solution, with three new components: Creative IQ, Messaging IQ, and Performance IQ, to help companies curate content for each customer.

"Capturing customer attention is more challenging than ever. Click-through rates hover around a mere 2 percent. Batch messaging programs must do better to engage their entire customer base and drive bottom-line metrics," said Vivek Sharma, Movable Ink's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "Da Vinci empowers brands to engage their full customer files and boost revenue while optimizing for brands' unique business objectives. The one-size-fits-all approach is a relic of the past. Welcome to a new era of precision, prediction, and personalization."

Da Vinci helps marketers personalize email experiences and offers additional controls for executing campaigns, unique creative insights, and more. It uses deep learning and predictive and generative AI to generate highly-personalized content and messaging tailored to each customer.

With Creative IQ, Da Vinci uses AI to curate content for each customer based on unique tastes, preferences, and motivations and to enhance business results. Enhancements to Creative IQ include short-lived content, subject line generation and prediction, and multi-objective optimization.

With Messaging IQ, Da Vinci automatically optimizes for when and how often customers receive messages. Da Vinci determines the ideal time and identifies the optimum number of messages to send to each subscriber based on likelihood of engagement. The solution monitors all data, including email schedule, days of the week, and customer engagement, to determine the highest likelihood of engagement.

With Performance IQ,Da Vinci's enhanced analytics and reporting tools provide insights into creative asset effectiveness, audience trends, and engagement metrics, including creative efficacy over time and across specific groups. Additionally, Da Vinci now offers automated and continuous experiments for A/B testing.

Movable Ink Da Vinci also unveiled an expanded marketplace footprint, including native integrations with email service providers Braze, Zeta, Epsilon, and Iterable. Existing partners include Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle Responsys, Acoustic, Cordial, and Cheetah Digital (Marigold).