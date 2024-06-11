Salesforce Adds to Consumer Goods Cloud

Salesforce has added data and AI solutions for Consumer Goods Cloud that make every step of the route-to-market process, from planning to execution, more efficient and intelligent.

Data Cloud for Consumer Goods unlocks and unifies customer data and industry market research, providing account reps with deeper insights on buyer preferences to optimize retail planning and execution. And, new Salesforce AI tools for consumer goods companies offer intelligent guidance and generate account summaries — empowering sales, service, and field reps to plan more efficiently and navigate customer inquiries to help drive revenue.

Consumer Goods Cloud, inclusive of Trade Promotion Management and Retail Execution, brings planning and execution together in Salesforce CRM. Now, by connecting with Salesforce Data Cloud, which unifies and harmonizes structured and unstructured data, and deeply integrating Einstein AI, companies will be able to tap into new solutions to strengthen channel partner relationships.

The new solutions include the following:

Data Cloud for Consumer Goods, which allows key account managers to connect account data and industry data to create unified profiles for each customer, segment accounts, define micro segments by retail store, and create segmentation dashboards to plan precise assortments and promotions at a hyper-local level.

Einstein Copilot Account Summarization, which helps increase service agent productivity in Consumer Goods Cloud by providing AI-generated account summaries directly in the service console.

Consumer Goods Cloud Einstein 1 for Sales, a new bundle of data- and AI-powered features that provides sales managers, field reps, merchandisers, and delivery drivers with tools to drive account growth and productivity. Relevant retail execution details and recommendations are surfaced and visible inside Consumer Goods Cloud Einstein 1 for Sales, allowing reps to determine if they need to provide special product handling for perishable or fragile products, ensure quick replenishment cycles, improve product availability in rural areas, or reduce payment defaults with payment collection during product delivery.