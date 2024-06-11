OneSpan Launches Integration Platform for E-Signatures

OneSpan, a digital agreements security company, today aunched the OneSpan Integration Platform for organizations to bring OneSpan Sign into many other applications.

OneSpan's pre-built integrations, which range from popular business apps including Microsoft Apps, Google Workspace, Salesforce, and Workday, allow organizations to manage a digital agreement process. It offers a low-code/no-code approach to implement OneSpan Sign directly into existing workflows. Customers' sensitive information is protected and security loopholes are minimized with pre-tested integrations and built-in security measures, including encryption, authentication, and access controls.

The new platform can support a comprehensive list of more than 1,000 application integrations.