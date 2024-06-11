OneSpan Launches Integration Platform for E-Signatures
OneSpan, a digital agreements security company, today aunched the OneSpan Integration Platform for organizations to bring OneSpan Sign into many other applications.
OneSpan's pre-built integrations, which range from popular business apps including Microsoft Apps, Google Workspace, Salesforce, and Workday, allow organizations to manage a digital agreement process. It offers a low-code/no-code approach to implement OneSpan Sign directly into existing workflows. Customers' sensitive information is protected and security loopholes are minimized with pre-tested integrations and built-in security measures, including encryption, authentication, and access controls.
The new platform can support a comprehensive list of more than 1,000 application integrations.
"Modern organizations require a new approach to integrations, one that leverages a low-code, no-code framework, to allow for rapid deployment and low maintenance," said Sameer Hajarnis, senior vice president and general manager of digital agreements at OneSpan, in a statement. "Our new platform embodies this approach. By eliminating traditional complexities associated with API integrations, we enable organizations to enhance their business processes quickly and efficiently, all while upholding the highest standards of security."
