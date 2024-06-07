Salesforce Adds Data and AI Innovations to Field Service

Salesforce has added capabilities to help field service organizations proactively manage and maintain the lifecycle of their physical assets, from purchasing through service.

With access to real-time data and intelligence about their assets, including remotely from the field, and artificial intelligence models that predict potential failures, companies can reduce unplanned, costly repairs, extend the life of their assets to be more sustainable, and even identify additional recurring revenue opportunities like an end-of-life upsells.

With the new data and AI-powered innovations, companies can do the following:

Improve availability with an Asset Health Score. This solution integrates real-time data from any source, such as enterprise resource panning, enterprise asset management, and even legacy systems, through Salesforce Data Cloud to calculate assets' overall health and performance based on factors such as age, usage, telemetry, and repair history.

Define criteria to trigger workflows when assets need attention.

Empower mobile workers with asset data.With the Field Service Mobile App and remote access to Asset Health Scores and Einstein Pre-Work Briefs, technicians can now understand key details of their work order, including asset status and service history. Additionally, technicians will be able to see other assets with low health status while onsite and proactively service them.

Manage assets with Asset Service Lifecycle Managemen. Customers can oversee the entire asset service lifecycle with pre-configured data kits for Data Cloud combined with features for asset-intensive industries. Now, companies can choose the appropriate service entitlement during case or work order execution with a unified view of all active service entitlements for each asset. And, they can create and send work order-based quotes to customers on site and centrally manage all service campaigns, such as recalls or upgrades.

Drive actions with Connected Assets. Organizations can integrate asset data with customer information to surface calculated insights and orchestrate actions in response to real-time, bi-directional telematics events. Operator safety can also be improved by providing immediate notifications of potential safety concerns.

Predict upcoming asset failures with AI. Salesforce's AI training model can identify common issues based on current asset data and service history of similar assets and predict the time of and reason for an asset failure.

Make decisions with Field Service Intelligence. This new analytics tool gives field service organizations out-of-the-box dashboards to dig deeper into asset-related key performance indicators and insights, like asset availability, reliability, and downtime. Field service managers will also get out-of-the-box dashboards for work orders and service appointments.