Salesforce Launches Lists Feature in Slack

Salesforce today released Slack Lists, bringing project and task management directly into Slack.

Slack Lists brings structure to conversations in Slack and enables teams to manage projects, inbound requests, and top priorities without having to jump between multiple applications.

With Slack lists, teams can do the following:

Manage and track projects from start to finish in Slack.

Pull people into conversations with message threads on list items. These threads help organize siloed discussions and provide context to team members assigned to tasks or simply checking in on the project.

Automate and triage requests and to-dos across apps in Slack: Teams can use Workflow Builder, a no-code automation tool, to automate routine work.