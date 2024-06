Pipeliner CRM Introduces Salesforce Connector

Pipeliner CRM, a sales enablement and CRM software provider, today launched a Salesforce Connector, providing sales teams access to Pipeliner’s CRM sitting on top of their existing Salesforce system.

Pipeliner's Salesforce Connector coexists with Salesforce but packs an interface through Pipeliner's CRM rather than the Salesforce front end. Designed to sit on top of the existing Salesforce interface, Pipeliner's Salesforce Connector relies on field mapping through the tool to direct entities, such as leads, opportunities, accounts, notes, and more, from Salesforce into Pipeliner.