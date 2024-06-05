AdLib Partners with Airtory
AdLib Media Group, an advertising demand-side platform for independent agencies and in-house programmatic teams, is partnering with Airtory, a creative management platform, to enable clients to create and deploy high-performing rich media and connected TV ad units.
Through this partnership, AdLib users will gain access to Airtory's tools to convert social media content into dynamic programmatic ads across multiple formats, such as CTV, video, display, and digital out-of-home. Airtory's ADCTV tool will also enable users to transform video ads into interactive CTV-ready ads, including personalized and shoppable units. The collaboration also focuses on enhancing the creation of HTML5-rich media ad units.
"Airtory's suite of products complements our existing offerings perfectly, providing our clients with a comprehensive toolset for creating compelling and effective advertising campaigns," said Mike Hauptman, founder and CEO of AdLib, in a statement. "This partnership marks our continued effort to integrate cutting-edge technology with our easy-to-use platform, setting a new standard for advertising efficiency and creativity."
"We are thrilled to partner with AdLib, as it aligns with our mission to streamline the ad creation process while enhancing ad performance across diverse channels," said Julian Frachtman, co-founder and CEO of Airtory, in a statement. "Our tools are designed to empower advertisers to capture attention but also drive meaningful engagement and results."
