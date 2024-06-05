AdLib Partners with Airtory

AdLib Media Group, an advertising demand-side platform for independent agencies and in-house programmatic teams, is partnering with Airtory, a creative management platform, to enable clients to create and deploy high-performing rich media and connected TV ad units.

Through this partnership, AdLib users will gain access to Airtory's tools to convert social media content into dynamic programmatic ads across multiple formats, such as CTV, video, display, and digital out-of-home. Airtory's ADCTV tool will also enable users to transform video ads into interactive CTV-ready ads, including personalized and shoppable units. The collaboration also focuses on enhancing the creation of HTML5-rich media ad units.