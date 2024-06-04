Conversive Launches Conversational Platform For Personalized Text Communications

Conversive, a conversational messaging platform provider, launched today to elevate text-based business communications with personalized conversations.

Conversive enables companies to build comprehensive two-way marketing campaigns with artificial intelligence response automation. Its tools respond to prospects, qualify opportunities, book appointments, promote services, manage onboarding, attend to customer service needs, and deliver outbound sales and marketing campaigns, all with personalized data integrations.

"We built Conversive to empower businesses to intelligently communicate with their customers across their preferred text-based platforms and create a strong connection through personable marketing campaigns and high availability," said Nitin Seth, co-founder and CEO of Conversive, in a statement. "We also felt it was vital to make this a safe and trusted messaging platform with default compliance and regulatory frameworks so companies can safely build rapport with their clients and instill more trust in their services."

According to Seth, Conversive prioritizes data privacy, messaging compliance, and consumer safety as the foundation of its platform, which uses messaging controls for adhering to and continuously renewing consumer opt-in preferences, international regulatory requirements for 10DLC registrations, thge Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the U.S. Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), International Standards Organization (ISO), and anti-spam capabilities.

The platform features CRM integrations with Salesforce, Zoho, and HubSpot to safely access customer data. It also updates the data gathered during message interactions back to the CRM to guide future communications.