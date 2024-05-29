AdLib Partners with Kargo

AdLib Media Group, a provider of demand-side ad platform technologies, is partnering with Kargo to enble its clients to acces Kargo's suite of advertising technology and unique formats to launch high-impact ad unit campaigns through AdLib.

Kargo delivers ad experiences across multiple screens. Together, AdLib's insights into diverse audiences and Kargo's "Creative Composer" technology will allow clients to craft memorable ad experiences, broadening the reach and impact of their advertising efforts.