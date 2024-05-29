AdLib Partners with Kargo
AdLib Media Group, a provider of demand-side ad platform technologies, is partnering with Kargo to enble its clients to acces Kargo's suite of advertising technology and unique formats to launch high-impact ad unit campaigns through AdLib.
Kargo delivers ad experiences across multiple screens. Together, AdLib's insights into diverse audiences and Kargo's "Creative Composer" technology will allow clients to craft memorable ad experiences, broadening the reach and impact of their advertising efforts.
"We are excited to partner with AdLib to not only expand our market presence but also further our mission to democratize access to cutting-edge advertising technologies," said Michael Shaughnessy, chief operating officer of Kargo, in a statement. "It allows us to serve a wide range of advertisers, from small businesses to large enterprises."
"We are thrilled to make Kargo's outstanding creative capabilities available to our clients," said Mike Hauptman, founder and CEO of AdLib Media Group, in a statement. "This partnership will allow our clients to easily create and manage high-impact ads optimized for engagement and effectiveness, enhancing their digital advertising strategies."
Related Articles
AdLib Integrates with Infillion
15 Feb 2024
AdLib Media Group integrates with Infillion's portfolio, scaling reach and streamlining workflows for programmatic advertisers.