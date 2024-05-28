DataGPT Launches Xpress, a Google Analytics Connector

DataGPT, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence data analytics software, today launched DataGPT Xpress, a self-serve library of connectors for third-party applications like Google Analytics that help business users gain insights without managing manual exports or imports.

DataGPT Xpress' self-serve capabilities empower business users to perform their own analysis, dynamically comparing campaigns and delivering contextually relevant analysis. Users can ask questions like, "Why did we see a drop in page views this week?" "Which product categories are trending over the last month?" and "Whicht channels are performing worse than the past quarter?"

DataGPT Xpress can help marketers save money on email campaigns by querying monthly results and using those insights to identify segments of the campaign that most influence overall performance. Marketers can also gain a better understanding of page views and conversion rates to improve site content and user experiences.