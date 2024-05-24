Canva Unveils New and Upgraded Products at Canva Create

Canva, at its first international Canva Create event in Los Angeles, Canva, introduced an overhauled visual communication platform alongside a range of new workplace products and services.

"We are excited to introduce a revamped Canva experience and a suite of new products to empower every organization to design," said Melanie Perkins, co-founder and CEO of Canva, in a statement. "As demand for visual content soars, navigating organizational complexity is more challenging than ever. We democratized the design ecosystem in our first decade and now look forward to unifying the fragmented ecosystems of design, AI, and workflow tools for every organization in our second decade."

Canva's new products unveiled at Canva Create put the power of design in the hands of the 99 percent of employees without professional design training.

New to the company is Canva Enterprise, a subscription offering for large organizations with complex security, reporting, administration, and brand management requirements.?With Canva Enterprise, large organizations can create large quantities of visual content and scale internal collaboration. This offering also comes with more sophisticated admin controls and security.

Canva Enterprise includes the following:

Scalable Growth, with the ability to increase seats along with scalable cloud storage.

IP, Cost, and App Consolidation, to consolidate design, content production, AI and collaboration tools in one centralized account.

Advanced Brand Controls to manage access to elements and templates in Canva's library and control who can share content externally.

Enterprise-Level Security through tools including multifactor authentication, systems for cross-domain identity management, single sign-on, and Canva Shield, an advanced collection of trust and safety tools, including indemnification for AI-generated content.

Canva also unveiled a complete redesign of its core product experience to speed up workflows. Standout features include the following:

Streamlined editing experience, with a new contextual editing toolbar. Fan favorites like one-click background remover and Canva's Magic Studio AI tools are now front and center.

A brand new, customizable homepage where workspaces are now customizable. Users can favorite top designs, folders, and brand templates, while organizations can pin company or team-wide content to the top of the page. A search interface with advanced filters is also available.

Simpler and faster collaboration, with easier navigation between projects. Users can access key assets and resources, apply brand guidelines, and filter, sort, expand, or hide comments.

Canva also introduced a range of tailored tools for marketing, HR, sales, and creative departments. This includes Canva Work Kits, new industry-curated collections of hundreds of craft-specific templates, from presentations to documents to enable teams to scale their output. Work Kits are fully customizable and, with one click, can be branded using Canva's Brand Kit. The initial Work Kits include resources such as the following:

Human Resources: Onboarding decks, company newsletters, and job advertisements.

Sales: Pitch decks, sales reports, and sales proposals.

Marketing: Campaign content calendars, social media posts, and campaign reports.

Creative: Creative briefs, production request forms, and brand strategy templates.

Canva also introduced Canva Courses to supercharge workplace learning. Canva Courses empowers users to turn designs, like presentations, documents, and videos, into sequenced interactive courses. From employee onboarding to upskilling and development, Courses can be assigned to individuals across organizations and progress can be managed from a central dashboard.

Canva also expanded Magic Studio, with new capabilities that include the following:

Magic Media Text to Graphic, to generate graphics, icons, and illustrations in a variety of styles from a text prompt.

Magic Design, to generate three times higher-quality presentations with improved AI design technology.

Resize & Magic Switch, to convert any design to any custom document by entering a prompt, or choosing from new options like a video script, LinkedIn post, or presentation outline.

Styles & Layouts, to apply brand colors and templates to an entire design in just one click.

Supercharged Photo Editing, to move, remove, or edit any object in an image.

Upgrades to Video, with AI-powered Highlights that cut a selection of eye-catching clips from longer videos, while Enhance Voice makes audio crystal clear by reducing background noise.

Canva has also updated its Visual Suite with the following features:

Suggested Editing, to track changes and collaborate on edits.

Apps from Amazon Ads, Google, and Meta for instant feedback on designs and easy access to asset libraries and templates approved by each platform.

Data Autofill, to bring business data into Canva from third-party sources like Salesforce and the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) to automatically fill designs with text and images to create custom assets at scale.

Bulk Create, for uploading CSV or Excel files to update images, text, and graphics across various designs.?

Canva's recent acquisition of Affinity resulted in the launch of Affinity v2.5 with new advanced editing options. Upgrades include the following:

Variable Font support.

Stroke Width Tool, an on-document way of editing the pressure profile of any curve.

Support for ARM64 chips, optimized for the latest Windows PCs.

Canva has also announced that eligible teachers, schools, and nonprofits can sign up to a waitlist to be the first to access Affinity for free. Canva already offers Canva Pro at no cost to schools and nonprofits.