Salesforce Unveils Einstein 1 Marketing and Commerce Innovations

Salesforce today at its Connections event in San Francisco announced an expansion of its Einstein Copilot capabilities with new features for marketers and merchants.

Einstein Copilot now helps businesses with daily marketing and merchandising tasks, in addition to its functionalities for sales and service. Salesforce also revealed new tools for unifying business and commerce data, along with a new AI-powered personalization decision engine.

"Marketing and commerce leaders need a trusted advisor to help them tap into the promise of generative AI," said Ariel Kelman, president and chief marketing officer of Salesforce, in a statement. "With the Einstein 1 Platform, we're giving organizations the power to unify all of their data on one trusted platform. This is the key to getting results from generative AI that are actually useful in driving your business forward."

The innovations include the following:

Einstein Copilot for Marketers, an AI assistant with pre-built actions to simplify campaign creation by automatically generating marketing briefs, content, and email campaigns and auto-generated responses grounded in customer data and aligned to brand voice.

Einstein Copilot for Merchants, AI assistant for simplifying commerce tasks. Using natural language prompts, it streamlines storefront setup, generates personalized promotions, surfaces insights to improve product discoverability, and provides AI powered search engine optimization recommendations.

Data Cloud for Commerce, which enables retailers to harmonize enterprise data, like product details, inventory status, and transactional history, with customer data in a single view. It provides insights from AI-powered analytics and automation to guide business decisions, like choosing to bundle underperforming products or sending abandoned cart and back-in-stock notifications.

Einstein Personalization, an AI-based decision engine that leverages real-time customer data from Data Cloud to deliver marketing campaigns that automatically trigger next-best offers and personalized content.

Salesforce's Einstein Copilot for Marketers and Copilot for Merchants are built on the Einstein 1 Platform, grounded in company-specific data stored within Data Cloud and connected to Salesforce metadata. Einstein Copilot uses this metadata to interpret users' prompts with complete context, working with large language models to choose the relevant fields. The Einstein Trust Layer safeguards the data within these responses, preventing the LLM from retaining any of the information provided.