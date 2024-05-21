Xactly Launches Plan Design and Salesforce-Native Incentive Orchestration Solutions

Xactly, a provider of intelligent revenue solutions, at its Xactly Upside revenue performance management conference, introduced Xactly Plan Design and a native Salesforce experience with Xactly for CRM. In addition, all Xactly solutions now include generative artificial intelligence capabilities, powered by Xactly AI Copilot.

Xactly Plan Design enables modeling functions and Xactly's proprietary benchmarking data to ensure alignment between corporate strategy and incentive compensation plans. It is trained on a proprietary pay and performance benchmark dataset accumulated from Xactly customers over almost two decades and helps organizations design and operationalize incentive plans that support their corporate and go-to-market strategies. Additional features include streamlined plan and component design, AI-driven plan insights powered by Xactly AI Copilot, and flexible scenario modeling to simulate any go-to-market scenario and understand the resulting financial impact.

The new Salesforce-native experience, Xactly for CRM, is fully integrated with Xactly Incent and allows companies to manage their end-to-end incentive compensation management processes and workflows directly within Salesforce. It includes a Sales Performance Incentive Fund (SPIF) Management module and is extensible with Salesforce Einstein, Salesforce Flows, and Salesforce Analytics. It also includes flexible rules-based data orchestration to manage commissionable orders, credits, adjustments, holds, and releases.

With the addition of generative AI across its product portfolio, Xactly enables customers to leverage natural language to conduct data exploration, task automation, and solution configuration workflows. The infusion of generative AI covers the following solutions:

Xactly Incent, amplifying a new reporting experience through drag-and-drop capabilities integrated with Xactly AI Copilot, allowing customers to explore their data with natural language, provide better data accessibility, and simplify end-to-end reporting.

Xactly Extend, with enhancements to the app building experience, including the ability to incorporate a map-based interface and use Xactly AI Copilot to build, publish, and distribute incentive, sales planning, and territory and quota management apps using natural language.

Xactly Forecasting, with the addition of persona workspaces to include sales and incentive forecasting, pipeline management, and sales coaching workflows and data.