Amplify10 Launches with an AI-Powered Sales Execution Platform

Amplify10, a provider of sales execution solutions, officially launched today. The early-stage company, formerly known as Featurewave, rebranded as Amplify10 and now introduces a new user interface just months after its debut on Salesforce's AppExchange.

Harnessing the power of Salesforce CRM, Amplify10 complements Salesforce's Einstein Copilot, providing users with prescriptive intelligence to navigate the sales process and deal cycles.

"Despite decades of investment in sales technology and enablement solutions, the challenge of sales productivity remains largely unsolved; ramp times are too long, and deals get lost due to poor sales execution," said Joe Parlett, co-founder and CEO of Amplify10, in a statement. "Amplify10 is dedicated to revolutionizing sales execution so that every rep can achieve full potential. The technology is finally here to give sellers what they've always needed: contextual guidance in their time of need. Amplify10 is also a company focused on partner-led growth and has formally launched a partner program for CRM and RevOps SIs and consultants within the Salesforce ecosystem."

Amplify10 delivers AI-driven contextual guidance throughout the sales cycle, addressing the evolving needs of both buyers and sellers. It integrates with go-to-market data and applications, providing sellers with real-time guidance and content to accelerate sales processes.