Salesloft Adds AI Features

Salesloft today released platform enhancements that use artificial intelligence to identify deal insights that revenue teams can use to close more deals.

These new conversation intelligence capabilities extract deeper pipeline insights from calls, help sellers prepare for meetings with buyers, help sales managers identify targeted feedback for their reps, and capture all members of complex buying committees without manual data input.

"Every opportunity is basically an extended conversation between a buying group and a selling group," said Ellie Fields, chief product officer of Salesloft, in a statement. "Each interaction over the course of weeks or months is a chance to understand the buyer, address their objections, and win a deal. But it's too hard for people to keep all that information top of mind. That's where Salesloft's rich data platform and AI come in. We distill key moments from every conversation, then use that insight to save sellers time and make them smarter."

As part of its spring product launch, Salesloft is unveiling the following capabilities: