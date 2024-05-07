At Knowledge '24, ServiceNow Partners with Genesys and Adds GenAI Capabilities to Now Assist

ServiceNow today at its Knowledge 2024 customer and partner event in Las Vegas announced a partnership with Genesys, integrating the Genesys Cloud platform with ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) to deliver a solution called Unified Experience from Genesys and ServiceNow.

By combining artificial intelligence, automation, and digital capabilities from both companies, Unified Experience from Genesys and ServiceNow unifies customer service teams through a single desktop, centralizes routing across departments and channels, and optimizes workforce engagement.

The new solution will be able to do the following:

Unify customer service teams: Agents have access to a single workspace in ServiceNow CSM that integrates the data and tools for engaging customers across digital and voice channels, leveraging AI-driven recommendations to capture and fulfill customer requests.

Provide agents and supervisors with an interactive view of their schedules, performance, and training opportunities.

Centralize interaction and work routing across employees, bots, channels and systems. This will be underpinned by ServiceNow's AI platform that connects the front-, middle-, and back-office through workflow automation.

Optimize workforce engagement and customer journeys with actionable, real-time insights.

"Many companies prioritize customer engagement yet overlook the crucial aspect of fulfilling a customer's request efficiently. This has led to a reliance on disparate systems to solve customer issues, with human middleware needed to tie fragmented processes together," said John Ball, senior vice president and general manager of customer and industry workflows at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Bringing together the deep expertise of Genesys in experience orchestration with ServiceNow Customer Service Management offers organizations a turnkey, intelligent solution that connects customer engagement with middle- and back-office operations. Together with Genesys, ServiceNow is defining a new era of customer service." "Earning customer loyalty requires organizations to scale personalized, end-to-end experiences. This is possible with an AI-powered solution that connects data, systems, employees, and communication channels to create a 360-degree view of the customer experience," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer of Genesys, in a statement. "By partnering with ServiceNow, Genesys is advancing its 'experience as a service' vision, making it easier for organizations to connect and orchestrate data across systems. Through a native integration between Genesys Cloud and ServiceNow Customer Service Management, organizations can break down silos, improve employee collaboration and productivity, and deepen their customer relationships."

ServiceNow also used the event to unveil new generative AI capabilities, expanding the Now Assist portfolio with Strategic Portfolio Management to help users harness customer feedback to drive business impact.

ServiceNow also introduced solutions such as knowledge article generation, faster knowledge sharing and content summarization.

"GenAI is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the enterprise. However, AI is only as powerful as the platform it's built on. ServiceNow delivers a single, AI platform for business transformation that's made for this moment," said Jon Sigler, senior vice president of Platform and AI at ServiceNow, in a statement. "We have one of the most ambitious GenAI roadmaps in enterprise software today, and our customers are already seeing significant value from their Now Assist implementations. With our latest Now Assist solutions on the Now Platform, we're helping organizations power enterprise-wide transformation so they can achieve new levels of productivity, innovation, and ultimately, business impact."

The new genAI capabilities in NowAssist include the following:

Now Assist for SPM, for synthesizing customer feedback and requests in one place.

Conversational experience for demand creation, leveraging natural language.

Prompt management, which allows ServiceNow administrators to configure and improve the Now Assist experience for agents and extend out-of-the-box prompts with the most important, relevant information based on their specific business context and organization needs.

Service Catalog item generation, which allows organizations to grow their portfolio of business and IT services and create catalog items based on natural language,

Playbook generation, which, accelerates workflow development on the Now Platform by helping companies define complex, cross-enterprise processes for automation using natural language prompts.

App generation, for creating business applications through natural language conversations.

Knowledge article generation, to draft knowledge articles based on incident/case records and work notes.

Post call summarization, to summarize voice call transcripts when a call ends.;

Feedback summarization,I to analyze and distill customers’ comments and requests.

Alert group simplification, to analyze and group alerts, identifying patterns between incidents

ServiceNow is also bringing its Now Assist portfolio to the ServiceNow Government Community Cloud (GCC), so governments can harness genAI to improve customer experiences and best serve the public needs, offering code generation, case summarization, incident summarization, and search.

ServiceNow also launched Creator Studio with ServiceNow AppEngine to help users build applications and updates to Automation Engine that provide a more comprehensive view of automations and simplify robotic process automation deployments.

And finally, ServiceNow deepened a collaboration with Infosys, combining Now Assist genAI capabilities and Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms to accelerate cloud-powered enterprise transformation.