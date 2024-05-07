Nylas Introduces Nylas Email for Salesforce
Nylas, a communications platform provider, today, launched Nylas Email for Salesforce, which enables Salesforce administrators and revenue teams with a unified view of all customer-facing email conversations, including messages sent by Salesforce and non-Salesforce users, and data within any account, contact, lead, or opportunity record.
By harnessing Nylas' new solution, Salesforce users can ensure all types of business logic and context that flows through email conversations can automatically make its way into their CRM records.
Additionally, with the Nylas Email for Salesforce package, users can do the following:
- Sync email data from all customer-facing teams, including messages sent by Salesforce and non-Salesforce users.
- Match email to existing Salesforce accounts, leads, and contact records.
- Access the Nylas Account Inbox Lighting Web Component for a unified view of email threads.
- Work with Google and Microsoft email accounts.
"From sending and receiving contracts and business-critical documents, to conversations around customer support, product feedback, organizational updates, and more, modern business happens over email. At the same time, CRMs have established themselves as the single source of truth for revenue-generating and go-to-market teams," said Jesse Ervin, chief revenue officer of Nylas, in a statement. "The Nylas Email for Salesforce package allows administrators to setup and implement the solution in minimal time and with minimal technical resources, while users can seamlessly create a connection and automated workflow between your email and your CRM. This helps businesses to unlock additional context, eliminate manual errors around data entry, and build more effective and personalized sales strategies to facilitate business growth and customer retention."