Nylas Introduces Nylas Email for Salesforce

Nylas, a communications platform provider, today, launched Nylas Email for Salesforce, which enables Salesforce administrators and revenue teams with a unified view of all customer-facing email conversations, including messages sent by Salesforce and non-Salesforce users, and data within any account, contact, lead, or opportunity record.

By harnessing Nylas' new solution, Salesforce users can ensure all types of business logic and context that flows through email conversations can automatically make its way into their CRM records.

Additionally, with the Nylas Email for Salesforce package, users can do the following:

Sync email data from all customer-facing teams, including messages sent by Salesforce and non-Salesforce users.

Match email to existing Salesforce accounts, leads, and contact records.

Access the Nylas Account Inbox Lighting Web Component for a unified view of email threads.

Work with Google and Microsoft email accounts.