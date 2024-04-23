SundaySky Partners with LinkedIn

SundaySky, providers of a video platform for creation and personalization, has partnered with LinkedIn, to help B2B marketers create, personalize, and scale video for their account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns.

"Bringing personalized video into LinkedIn as part of ABM strategies is an exciting tool for marketers from small startups to large global enterprises because it allows them to create and deliver video at scale, and not just for their top tier accounts," said Barbara Dischner, senior vice president of marketing at SundaySky, in a statement. "SundaySky helps marketers drive more tailored, effective video content for any target account, from the high-value, strategic accounts to the hundreds or thousands of account targets in an ABM campaign."

SundaySky's video creation tools are powered by its generative artificial intelligence Copilot and include data connectors for Salesforce, HubSpot, and Google to allow marketers to map account information, firmographic details, lead data, and more into their videos for segmented and personalized ABM campaigns on paid social and display, within websites and landing pages, and through email, SMS, and other engagement channels.

By joining the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program, SundaySky will offer similar benefits to LinkedIn marketers to tailor their messaging for ABM programs.