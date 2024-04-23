ADvendio Launches Data Clean Room and Other Features

ADvendio, a retail media advertising platform provider, has added features that will help retailers optimize retail media campaign performance.

ADvendio's Salesforce-powered retail media network (RMN) solution combines on-site and off-site ad capabilities on one complete platform.

New for 2024, ADvendio will launch its Data Clean Rooms feature, which will help retailers address cookie depreciation as Google follows other web browsers in culling third-party tracking cookies.Leveraging ADvendio's Data Clean Rooms feature, retailers can gain customer insights based on the analysis of aggregated and anonymized datasets to enhance and optimize their campaigns without the need for cookies.

ADvendio will also roll out Ad Ops capabilities, including its Creative Management and Validation feature, which will allow users to upload campaign creatives and assets centrally on the platform and use external servers to validate them. Meanwhile, its new Planning API will also help increase productivity for users and agencies, allowing them to plan omnichannel retail media campaigns holistically on ADvendio's integrated platform.