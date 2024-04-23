SugarCRM Partners with Liferay

SugarCRM has partnered with Liferay to integrate the Liferay Digital Experience Platform (DXP) with Sugar.

Liferay's DXP provides organizations using Sugar a way to streamline communications and real-time support delivery to customers, partners, and distributors. Organizations can create personalized and tailored experiences to address specific business requirements and increase self-service opportunities for customers, partners, and distributors. Customer data stored in Sugar is presented in Liferay DXP, providing a unified solution across channels.

Liferay DXP for Sugar can be used to deploy a wide variety of business solutions, including self-service portals for customers to view knowledge base articles and manage support tickets; for partners to submit orders and view past invoices; or for distributors to check on inventory status. Liferay DXP helps deploy dynamic digital experiences tailored to different audiences, regions, languages, and products.

Leveraging data and content from the Sugar suite of service, sales, and marketing applications and presenting it through experiences built on Liferay DXP enables B2B organizations to empower customers with self-service experiences and automated processes. Other features include single sign-on and role-based security.