SugarCRM Partners with Liferay
SugarCRM has partnered with Liferay to integrate the Liferay Digital Experience Platform (DXP) with Sugar.
Liferay's DXP provides organizations using Sugar a way to streamline communications and real-time support delivery to customers, partners, and distributors. Organizations can create personalized and tailored experiences to address specific business requirements and increase self-service opportunities for customers, partners, and distributors. Customer data stored in Sugar is presented in Liferay DXP, providing a unified solution across channels.
Liferay DXP for Sugar can be used to deploy a wide variety of business solutions, including self-service portals for customers to view knowledge base articles and manage support tickets; for partners to submit orders and view past invoices; or for distributors to check on inventory status. Liferay DXP helps deploy dynamic digital experiences tailored to different audiences, regions, languages, and products.
Leveraging data and content from the Sugar suite of service, sales, and marketing applications and presenting it through experiences built on Liferay DXP enables B2B organizations to empower customers with self-service experiences and automated processes. Other features include single sign-on and role-based security.
"In the manufacturing sector, customer experience has a significant impact on revenue, cross-sell/up-sell potential, and customer retention," said Clint Oram, SugarCRM's chief strategy officer and co-founder, in a statement. "Liferay DXP for Sugar enables industrial companies to deliver world-class digital experiences with a high return on investment."
"Liferay DXP for Sugar allows B2B organizations to make the most of customer data, delivering personalized experiences across touchpoints," said Brian Chan, CEO of Liferay, in a statement. "It puts the right information at the right time in the hands of employees, partners, and customers, enabling B2B organizations like manufacturers to compete on what truly differentiates them from the competition: experience."