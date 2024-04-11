Exclaimer Launches Campaigns

Exclaimer, an email signature management platform provider, today launched Campaigns to help companies engage with audiences through email signature marketing. Campaigns helps organizations elevate personalized emails with signatures that are seamlessly integrated into multichannel campaigns.

With this latest feature, users can do the following:

Tailor banner campaigns that deliver timely messages to audiences. Users can design and schedule banner campaigns around special events or promotions

Manage short-term promotions without repetitive signature editing, thanks to a dedicated module that allows banners to be added to existing signatures.

Synchronize email signature campaignswith broader marketing activities to reinforce a cohesive brand narrative and experience.

Target specific Salesforce recipient lists for precise targeting during events, webinars, or sales prospecting.

Monitor and analyze campaigns through an ntegration with Google Analytics to monitor banner performance and align with marketing goals