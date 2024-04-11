Exclaimer Launches Campaigns
Exclaimer, an email signature management platform provider, today launched Campaigns to help companies engage with audiences through email signature marketing. Campaigns helps organizations elevate personalized emails with signatures that are seamlessly integrated into multichannel campaigns.
With this latest feature, users can do the following:
- Tailor banner campaigns that deliver timely messages to audiences. Users can design and schedule banner campaigns around special events or promotions
- Manage short-term promotions without repetitive signature editing, thanks to a dedicated module that allows banners to be added to existing signatures.
- Synchronize email signature campaignswith broader marketing activities to reinforce a cohesive brand narrative and experience.
- Target specific Salesforce recipient lists for precise targeting during events, webinars, or sales prospecting.
- Monitor and analyze campaigns through an ntegration with Google Analytics to monitor banner performance and align with marketing goals
"In a competitive market, personalized touchpoints drive customer relationships and ultimately revenue growth. Our new Campaigns feature has been developed to support companies committed to delivering a more personalized experience with the added benefit of a streamlined workflow for marketers. Marketers can more efficiently expand their integrated campaign reach and engagement, while at the same time, IT leaders can take comfort in knowing that our commitment to data privacy and compliance means that campaigns are safely built on trust." said Vicky Wills, Exclaimer's chief technology officer, in a statement.