LTIMindtree Introduces Composable Storefront on Salesforce

LTIMindtree, a technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced Composable Storefront Quick Launch for composable storefronts built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

LTIMindtree's composable storefront solution allows retailers to create customized shopping experiences with features to kickstart B2C commerce leveraging capabilities like Salesforce Einstein, personalization, campaign management, and Wishlist. The solution also helps speed up the go-to-market timeline of the storefront with built-in custom features like enhanced UX, Dynamic Marketing Pages leveraging Page Designer capability, Store Locator with Google Maps, and Order History.

"The fast-paced nature of the e-commerce and retail industry stipulates staying ahead of the constantly evolving technology landscape. With LTIMindtree's Composable Storefront quick launch solution, businesses can reduce their go-to-market time, allowing for strategic maneuvers to achieve business success. This will elevate customer experiences, enhance business growth, and provide the flexibility to implement selling across channels and geographies," said Nachiket Deshpande, whole-time director and chief operating officer of LTIMindtree, in a statement.

"Brands that leverage innovative technologies to enhance their customer experience can increase customer loyalty and business success. LTIMindtree's Composable Storefront quick launch solution on Salesforce will provide a rapid kickstart to any e-commerce venture looking to build a strong commerce business foundation," said Michael Affronti, senior vice president and general manager of Commerce Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement.